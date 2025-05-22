40 Encroachers Arrested In Quetta During Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 11:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) District administration conducted grand operation against encroachments in Quetta and sent 40 people after arresting them in respective areas of Quetta City with the aim to ensure smooth traffic.
District administration started strict operation against encroachments in different areas of Quetta including Nawan Killi, Alamo Chowk, Gul Muhammad Killi Road, Liaqauat Bazaar and Masjid Road and detained 40 people for involvement of encroachment at roads.
District administration teams conducted anti-encroachment operations at Nawan Killi, Alamo Chowk, Gul Muhammad Killi Road, Liaquat Bazaar and Masjid Road on roads.
The arrested people were sent to Jail for investigation.
The district administration completely restored the traffic flow in Nawan Killi, Airport Road and Main Bazaar.
The district administration would take strict action against illegal encroachments on a daily basis to remove traffic obstacle in the area.
Recent Stories
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
40 encroachers arrested in Quetta during operation49 seconds ago
-
CDA launches major anti-encroachment operation in Zone-V, seals illegal structures51 seconds ago
-
NA Petroleum committee praises armed forces, reviews energy reforms11 minutes ago
-
2nd high-level meeting held on revival of Pakistan’s cinema & film industry11 minutes ago
-
PMA condemned mob attack on charity hospital11 minutes ago
-
Railways Minister highlights reforms, economic growth at chamber conference21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Polio Chief warns for strict action against data manipulation21 minutes ago
-
Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi addresses Hajj Training Seminar 202521 minutes ago
-
Motorway police seize 2,000 kg unhealthy meat near Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Home dept launches awareness campaign for safety of minors21 minutes ago
-
RDMC holds inaugural community feedback forum21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly Speaker, Railways Minister discuss infrastructure upgrades & political stability21 minutes ago