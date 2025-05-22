40 encroachers arrested in Quetta during operation

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) District administration conducted grand operation against encroachments in Quetta and sent 40 people after arresting them in respective areas of Quetta City with the aim to ensure smooth traffic.

District administration started strict operation against encroachments in different areas of Quetta including Nawan Killi, Alamo Chowk, Gul Muhammad Killi Road, Liaqauat Bazaar and Masjid Road and detained 40 people for involvement of encroachment at roads.

District administration teams conducted anti-encroachment operations at Nawan Killi, Alamo Chowk, Gul Muhammad Killi Road, Liaquat Bazaar and Masjid Road on roads.

The arrested people were sent to Jail for investigation.

The district administration completely restored the traffic flow in Nawan Killi, Airport Road and Main Bazaar.

The district administration would take strict action against illegal encroachments on a daily basis to remove traffic obstacle in the area.