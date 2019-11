The Labour Department has challaned 40 factories and industrial units for paying less wages to their workers in Gujranwala division

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Labour Department has challaned 40 factories and industrial units for paying less wages to their workers in Gujranwala division.

The officials said that the Punjab government had fixed Rs 17,500 as fixed monthly salary of the factory labourers. However, the said factories and industrial units were found violating the law in this regard.