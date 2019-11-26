UrduPoint.com
40 Farmers Get Laser Land Levellers On Subsidized Rate

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) The Punjab government provided 40 laser land levelling machines to farmers on subsidized rates.

A total of 170 farmers applied for laser land levellers of whom 40 farmers were given machines after a draw, said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Afzal Nasir while addressing the farmers in the ceremony.

He said that laser land levellers would surely facilitate the farming community and help save irrigation and get more yield. A subsidy of Rs 250,000 was given on each laser land leveller.

Director agriculture on Water Management Anwarul Haq Shehzad, Assistant Commissioner Murad Hussain and others were also present in the ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan

