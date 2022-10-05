40 female students of IUB given USAID scholarships worth Rs 9.8 m: VC

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 40 female students of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) have got scholarships of Rs 9.8 million from USAID for the year 2021-22.

While addressing the scholarship awarding ceremony at IUB here Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr. Athar Mehboob said that scholarships worth Rs.

920 million were being given to the University students, which include scholarships by Federal and provincial governments, various institutions and the University's own resources. It was informed that since 2014, USAID had provided scholarships worth Rs 29.5 million to 263 female students. USAID has given these scholarships to female students so that they can participate in the social and economic development of the region, he told.