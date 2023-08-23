40 Fertilizer dealers booked for overcharging, 13 handed over to police

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 07:47 PM

The agriculture department got cases registered against 40 fertilizer dealers and also handed 13 individuals to police as they were allegedly found involved in overpricing and black marketing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The agriculture department got cases registered against 40 fertilizer dealers and also handed 13 individuals to police as they were allegedly found involved in overpricing and black marketing.

According to official sources, the black marketers were also fined over 1.7 million fine.

The crackdown was conducted during the last two days, across the province.

As per agriculture department officers, the crackdown will continue in the future. Nobody will be allowed to extract illegal profit from the peasants.

