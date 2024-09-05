40 Gangs Busted, 113 Outlaws Arrested In August
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The police busted 40 gangs and arrested their 113 active members, in addition to recovering 191 motorcycles and other items from their possession during August 2024.
Police spokesman said that district police on special directives of CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil took drastic action against the criminals and nabbed 113 outlaws belonging to 40 gangs who were wanted to the police in various cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, murder, etc.
The police recovered 191 looted motorcycles, 74 mobile phones and other material worth Rs.27.698 million from their possession.
The police also recovered 42 pistols, one pump action and hundreds of bullets from the possession of illicit weapon holders besides arresting 44accusedduring this period, he added.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trader’s house burgled in Khanewal1 minute ago
-
Iranian ambassador felicitates Pakistan on Defense Day1 minute ago
-
Motorcyclist dies1 minute ago
-
Two women killed in Hala boat mishap incident1 minute ago
-
Disaster preparedness knowledge enhanced in Balochistan: Ghorezai1 minute ago
-
Other provinces should also launch school nutrition programme: CM11 minutes ago
-
MTI Nowshera arranges seminar on Mpox12 minutes ago
-
PHA to upgrade 28 main parks in city12 minutes ago
-
6TH September, a powerful reminder of defeating enemy with unity: Chief Secretary22 minutes ago
-
Another accused in double murder case arrested22 minutes ago
-
5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat22 minutes ago
-
Scholar Dr Uzma Jamal completes PhD in Biotechnology, Genetic Engineering22 minutes ago