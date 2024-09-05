Open Menu

40 Gangs Busted, 113 Outlaws Arrested In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:20 PM

40 gangs busted, 113 outlaws arrested in August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The police busted 40 gangs and arrested their 113 active members, in addition to recovering 191 motorcycles and other items from their possession during August 2024.

Police spokesman said that district police on special directives of CPO Faisalabad Kamran Adil took drastic action against the criminals and nabbed 113 outlaws belonging to 40 gangs who were wanted to the police in various cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, murder, etc.

The police recovered 191 looted motorcycles, 74 mobile phones and other material worth Rs.27.698 million from their possession.

The police also recovered 42 pistols, one pump action and hundreds of bullets from the possession of illicit weapon holders besides arresting 44accusedduring this period, he added.

