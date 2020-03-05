40 girls complete vocational training: Minister

Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shahla Raza said that 40 girls have successfully completed vocational training to avail employment opportunities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shahla Raza said that 40 girls have successfully completed vocational training to avail employment opportunities.

Addressing a ceremony organized by Standard Chartered Pakistan, in partnership with Right to Play to recognize girls that have been trained to become future economic leaders in their communities, said a statement.

She said that workers and skilled women were playing vital role in national and provincial development.

It was imperative that we take further steps to address gender equality.

Under the Sindh Union Council and Community Economic Strength Support (SCCESS) program, the Sindh government was providing support to more than two million skilled women, while plans to expand the program to seven million women in the future was underway, she added.

Shahla Raza said that through the SCCESS program, domestic skilled and poor women were being financially stabilized and steps were being taken to ensure employment for them.

She added that under this program, skilled women were also being provided technical and vocational training with financial support to start the business.

In addition, training was also provided for the manufacture and design of the items as per the requirement of the market so that the manufacture of the items may be made according to the contemporary requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Shahzad Dada said he is very proud on these girls who have graduated through our Goal Employability module. There is massive hidden potential waiting to be unlocked for the youth, specifically girls, across the country, he added.

He said that through this initiative, we hope that these girls become trailblazers for the future generations to become independent and contribute to the Pakistan economy.