Open Menu

40 Govt Schools Councils Of Daska Administer Oath

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM

40 govt schools councils of Daska administer oath

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain administered the oath to the officials of 40 Government Middle/High Schools Councils of Daska Tehsil Student Council 2024.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Anwar Ali Kanju, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Javed Iqbal Babar, District Education Officer (DEO) Elementary Education Officer Mujahid Hussain Alvi, DEO Elementary Education Female Officer Asma Dar, Deputy DEO Female Talat Rana and Deputy DEO Daska Talat Rana, Deputy DEO Daska Male Shehbaz Dhillu and Heads of the respective schools participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that the purpose of student council elections at middle and high school level was to promote democracy and democratic attitudes among students.

Deputy Commissioner administered the oath of office to the elected officials and congratulated them on assuming the responsibilities and expressed hope that they would be the hands and arms of the school administration, on the other hand, they will not show laziness representing the right of fellow students.

Related Topics

Education Democracy Student Male Sialkot Daska Anwar Ali Government

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

25 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

5 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

15 hours ago
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

15 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

15 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

15 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

15 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

15 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan