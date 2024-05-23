40 govt schools councils of Daska administer oath

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain administered the oath to the officials of 40 Government Middle/High Schools Councils of Daska Tehsil Student Council 2024.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Anwar Ali Kanju, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Javed Iqbal Babar, District Education Officer (DEO) Elementary Education Officer Mujahid Hussain Alvi, DEO Elementary Education Female Officer Asma Dar, Deputy DEO Female Talat Rana and Deputy DEO Daska Talat Rana, Deputy DEO Daska Male Shehbaz Dhillu and Heads of the respective schools participated in the swearing-in ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain said that the purpose of student council elections at middle and high school level was to promote democracy and democratic attitudes among students.

Deputy Commissioner administered the oath of office to the elected officials and congratulated them on assuming the responsibilities and expressed hope that they would be the hands and arms of the school administration, on the other hand, they will not show laziness representing the right of fellow students.