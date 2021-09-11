40 Green Line Buses to arrive next Sunday: Asad Umar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Saturday said the first consignment of 40 Green Line Project buses would arrive from China next Sunday.

He said Green Line was the first state-of-the-art project, which was being introduced to the city with 20.5 kilometre long corridor.

He stated this while addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi at KPT Port House Karachi.

Asad Umar said a bus depot had been built for 80 buses whereas 22 bus stations had been completed.

He informed that a comprehensive Command and Control Centre had been established for the projects including Green, Orange Line etc.

He said the second consignment of 40 more buses was expected to reach by end October.

Asad Umar said the Green Line would be made operation in the month of November.

He said cleaning of nullahs of the city was in the process.

The minister said cleaning work including sewage system would also be started in Lyari and Malir in the second phase.

The Minister said PTI-led government would complete Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project soon.

Initially around 450,000 passengers would be facilitated on daily basis and by time it would grow to over 1 million passengers daily.

He said a 55 kilometres long Freight Corridor from Karachi Port to Pipri would be built along with main track. He added that freight items would be transported by train instead of trucks or other vehicles.

Asad Umar said water was a big problem of the city and K-IV project was pending for years, adding, the PTI-led government had re-started work on the project.

He said under Ahsas Programme the federal government had provided Rs. 65 billion to Sindh including Rs seven billion to Karachi.

He said Karachiites had been provided Rs 10 billion vaccination doses, adding, after 18th amendment the health sector was the responsibility of the provincial government but, Sindh government had even not provided a single dose of the vaccine to a citizen.

'The federation would provide vaccine doses worth Rs 25 billion in-all to Karachi'.

He said the census would be carried out by using modern technology.

He, on the occasion, also criticized Pakistan Peoples Party for non-deliverance in the province.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct fair and transparent elections of cantonment boards in different parts of the city on Sunday (September 12).