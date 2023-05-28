UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2023 | 07:00 PM

40 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :As many as 40 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past two days and shifted to Panahgah (Shelter Home).

A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 40 beggars including 16 males and 24 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home of General Bus Stand whereas they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society.

