40 hawkers given ration, safety equipment by Directorate of Information

As many as 40 newspaper hawkers of Bahawalpur were given ration bags, hand sanitizers, masks and gloves by Divisional Directorate of Information Bahawalpur here Saturday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 40 newspaper hawkers of Bahawalpur were given ration bags, hand sanitizers, masks and gloves by Divisional Directorate of Information Bahawalpur here Saturday.

Director Information Riazul Haq Bhatti, President Bahawalpur Press Club Naseer Ahmed Nasir, Deputy Directors Information Abid Rizvi and Nasir Hameed gave away the ration bags and safety equipment to the hawkers. The hawkers were provided ration with the help of the Social Welfare Department.