40 held; arms, drugs recovered during search operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police during search and strike operations on Monday arrested 40 accused in different areas of the district and recovered arms, and drugs from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani the police conducted search and strike operations in different areas in the jurisdiction of Gomal University Police Station, Band Korai police station, Cantt police station, Shaheed Nawab Police Station and Dera Town police station.

During the operations, a team of Band Korai police station led by SHO Anwar Khan Khattak checked 20 houses and arrested five suspected persons and recovered three 30-bore pistols, one 9mm pistol, 18 cartridges and 96-gram hashish from their possession.

Similarly, the Gomal University Police station team led by SHO Malik Sajid checked 15 houses, ten vehicles and three hotels during the operation. The police arrested three accused including Muhammad Tariq, Kifayat Ullah and Muhammad Zafar recovering a 12-bore rifle along with six cartridges and two 30-bore pistols along with 12 cartridges from their possession.

While a team of Cantt Police led by SHO Gulsher Khan arrested absconder Rehmat Ullah son of Allah Nawaz, who was wanted to police in different cases of attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity. Another absconder Tehsildar son of Sardar Khan was also arrested by the Cantt police.

In another action, the police arrested accused Muhammad Imran son of Hassan Gulam besides recovering 600 gram of hashish from him. The police also arrested accused Umar Farooq, Irfan, Hidayat Ullah and Huzaifa besides recovering a Kalashnikov along with a fitted magazine with 20 cartridges, one M-4 rifle along with a fitted magazine with 20 cartridges and one 12-bore repeater along with fitted magazine with four cartridges.

Shaheed Nawab Police Station SHO Khanzada Khan while taking action on a tip off raided at a gathering of gamblers in forests near the Wanda Jani area. The police arrested four gamblers recovering stake money of Rs 35,000 and gambling tools from their possession. The arrested gamblers were identified as Mir Ahmad son of Syed Ahmad resident of Paniala, Ehsan son of Gul Aziz resident of Pezu, Irfan son of Soorat Khan resident of Tank and Fasih Uddin son of Qutb Uddin resident of Paniala.

During another operation SHO police station, Dera Town along with his team arrested 21 people arrested including 14 suspects, SHO Khalid Javed Lashari checked 45 houses and 10 vehicles during the search and strike operation in the area. Cases were registered against 02 persons under the National Action Plan and 14 suspects and 05 vagrants were detained.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.