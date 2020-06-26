40 hoarders booked, 517 tone wheat recovered during June

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional administration have registered 40 cases against wheat stockists and recovered 517 tons wheat during a crackdown launched in the ongoing month.

According to spokesman of Commissioner Multan Division Shan-Ul-Haq, divisional administration have started a crackdown against stockists and profiteers across the region. The administration utilizing all possible resources to ensure sale of sugar at Rs 70 per kilogram. The administration have conducted more than 4000 raids during the ongoing month and imposed fine Rs 547,500 on profiteers and stockists.

As per directives of the court, 215,314 kg sugar had been sold so far at Rs 70 per kg as 913000 kg sugar was being sold on daily basis.

The administration have also launched a severe crackdown against artificial shortage of petrol and conducted 2347 raids across the region and imposed fine over Rs 100,000 on the involved dealers.

The divisional administration have received 248 complaints during the ongoing month through citizen portal App out of which 234 have been resolved.

The Commissioner Shan-Ul-Haq said that profiteers were not cooperating with the government in this crucial time adding that hoarders involved in ill practice would face the severe consequences. He said that crack down would continue without any discrimination.