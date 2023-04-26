UrduPoint.com

40 Injured In Kabal CTD Blasts Discharged: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Out of 50 total injured, 10 injured in Kabal CTD explosions in Swat were discharged from hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Out of 50 total injured, 10 injured in Kabal CTD explosions in Swat were discharged from hospitals.

According to a report, 18 people including 11 policemen and seven civilians were martyred and 50 injured including 46 police officials and four others. The dead include 10 CTD policemen and one policeman of the Swat police.

The injured include 13 CTD and 33 district policemen besides four civilians.

