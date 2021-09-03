UrduPoint.com

40-kanal State Land Retrieved

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 03:20 PM

The district administration during a crackdown against illegal occupants retrieved 40-kanal state land from squatters

According to spokesperson here on Friday,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah,Assistant Commissioner Mian Sarmad Hussain along with the team of revenue department conducted raid in chak no 77/5L and retrieved 40 kanals land worth Rs.10.25 million.The land was handed over to 'numberdar',spokesperson added.

