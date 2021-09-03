40-kanal state land retrieved

The district administration during a crackdown against illegal occupants retrieved 40-kanal state land from squatters

SAHIWAL, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration during a crackdown against illegal occupants retrieved 40-kanal state land from squatters.

According to spokesperson here on Friday,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah,Assistant Commissioner Mian Sarmad Hussain along with the team of revenue department conducted raid in chak no 77/5L and retrieved 40 kanals land worth Rs.10.25 million.The land was handed over to 'numberdar',spokesperson added.