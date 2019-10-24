UrduPoint.com
40 Kanal State Land Retrieved In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 02:44 PM

The anti-corruption establishment has retrieved 40 kanal state land worth million of rupees in Peer Mahal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : The anti-corruption establishment has retrieved 40 kanal state land worth million of rupees in Peer Mahal.

The official source said here Thursday, anti-corruption department and Revenue Department T.T Singh in joint operation held in Peer Mahal retrieved over 40 kanal state land worth Rs 8 million from illegal occupants.

More Stories From Pakistan

