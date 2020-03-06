40 kanal state-land retrieved in Faisalabad

Anti-corruption establishment region Faisalabad retrieved 40 kanal state-land from illegal occupants in district Chiniot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) -: Anti-corruption establishment region Faisalabad retrieved 40 kanal state-land from illegal occupants in district Chiniot.

According to spokesperson here on Friday, the team supervised by Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbasi along with revenue department and police force conducted raid and retrieved the 40 kanal state-land in mouza Baha uddin, tehsil Lalian, district Chiniot.Some local influential were occupied the land and they had cultivated crops.