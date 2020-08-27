40 kanals state land retrieved

The district administration, in a drive against land grabbers, retrieved 40 kanals state land on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration, in a drive against land grabbers, retrieved 40 kanals state land on Thursday.

According to official sources here, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Chunnian Adnan Badar with the police and the revenue department took action against the land grabbers in villages--Allahabad, Talwandi, Bhair Sohddian and Narmalkey, and retrieved 40 kanals state land worth about 10 million rupees.

The assistant commissioner said stern action would be taken against land grabbers and the operation would continue.