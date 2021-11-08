40 kg chars seized,four arrested

Police arrested four drug traffickers and recovered 40-kg chars,liquor from their possession,a police spokesman said here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested four drug traffickers and recovered 40-kg chars,liquor from their possession,a police spokesman said here on Monday.

On a tip-off,the raiding team of Ghulam Muhammadabad police nabbed three drug pushers-- Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Salman and Muhammad Kashif red handed and recovered 40 kg chars from them.

Meanwhile, Khurarianwala police arrested a drug peddler Ghulam Abbas and recovered 50 liter liquor from him.

Further investigation was underway,spokesman added.