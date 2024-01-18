40 Kids Die Of Pneumonia In Two Weeks
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A total of forty kids died of Pneumonia in Children Complex within the first two weeks of January.
Medical Superintendent of Children Complex, Dr Kamran Asif told this news agency on Thursday that 13 kids died in the Emergency ward while 27 in the part of it which is being run by the Child Life Foundation so far.
He stated that exactly 902 patients were recorded in the Inpatient department(IDDs) while 45 visited the Outpatient department (OPD) by January 17 in the health facility.
The MS informed owing to harsh weather conditions the patients were being reported adding that some of them were suffering from allied health issues besides Pneumonia.
Dr Kamran advised the parents to take extra care of their children in chillier winter and nebulize them properly in case of chest infection.
He also underlined the need for vaccination recommended by the health department for kids.
