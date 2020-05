40-km long expressway to link Sitiana Road to Motorway: FDA DG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Sohail Khawaja said on Wednesday that a 40-kilometre long expressway would be constructed from Gatewala Chowk Sitiana Road to Karachi-Lahore Motorway to facilitate travelers and commuters.

During a meeting here, he said that the expressway would also help lessen travel distance between Faisalabad and other cities besides accelerating communication network.

MPA Mian Waris Aziz, MPA Adil Pervaiz Gujjar, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javaid, Additional Director General FDA Amir Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik and others were also present.