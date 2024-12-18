40 livestock cards distributed among farmers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Livestock department disbursed 40 livestock cards among eligible farmers here on Wednesday during a ceremony at livestock divisional office.

Chairman Punjab home department Safdar Hussain Sahi was the chief gust of the ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony,he said that the Punjab government was taking revolutionary steps to uplift the farmers by enhancing and supporting them through livestock cards.

He said that the farmers could buy fodder and all necessary animals food items through these cards.

Deputy Director Livestock Sargodha Tanveer Kalyar highlighted that an amount of Rs 270,000 was credited to farmers accounts which could provide them financial assistance in cattle breeding.