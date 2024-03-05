40 Lost Lives, 62 Injured In Rain Related Incidents: PDMA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) As many as 40 persons lost life and 62 injured during rain that lashed various parts of the province last week.
According to a report of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 555 houses were partially damaged and 80 houses were completely damaged in rain related incidents.
Most of roof collapse incidents occurred in Mardan, Malakand, Peshawar and Lower Dir.
Incidents of pen collapsing incidents were reported from various districts in which 99 cattle perished.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur has also directed providing needed help and assistance to rain affected people.
Relief work has also been distributed among the victims on the directives of CM. Rescue 1122, district administrations and concerned authorities are busy to assist victims.
