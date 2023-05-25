40 makeshift fuel stations sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in collaboration with the Hydrocarbon Institute of Pakistan, district administrations, Civil Defence and Department of Weight & Measurements, conducted inspections of fuel stations in various districts of Punjab including Sargodha, Bhakkar, Multan and Sadiqabad.

According to a spokesman for OGRA, 40 roadside makeshift fuel stations were sealed over illegal sale of petroleum products. These illegal business points were issued penalties over violation of the relevant laws.

The enforcement team also gathered data about prices and quality of petroleum products for further action against the law-violators.