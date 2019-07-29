UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'40% Medical Stores Being Run By Unauthorised Persons'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

'40% medical stores being run by unauthorised persons'

There are a total 40,000 medical stores in the country, including 6,500 in Punjab and 40 per cent of them are working without any pharmacist, Patients Rights Forum Dr Noor Mehar said on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :There are a total 40,000 medical stores in the country, including 6,500 in Punjab and 40 per cent of them are working without any pharmacist, Patients Rights Forum Dr Noor Mehar said on Monday.

Talking to APP, Dr Noor Mehar said around 2,000 medical stores were operational in Lahore and the drug inspectors had sealed around 240 after inspection last year.

Around 14,000 pharmacists were unemployed in Punjab only, whereas most posts of the pharmacists were lying vacant even in Lahore hospitals, he added.

He said as per rules, the appointment of a pharmacist was mandatory to get licence to run a medical store. "But, unfortunately, a large number of medical stores are being run by unauthorised persons, including dispensers," he added To a question, he said dispensers got a nine-month diploma after passing the matriculation examination, while a pharmacist had to complete a five-year degree course after FSC.

He said incidents of wrong medication by quacks could be prevented if pharmacists were available at medical stores.

He said there were two disciplines for pharmacists, one is called B-Pharmacy of four years course and the other was five-year Master of Pharmacy course.

He said around 58 medical institutions in both public and private sectors, were working in the country, including 28 in Punjab, which had been producing around 6,000 pharmacists every year.

He said a licence from the Central Pharmacy Council in Islamabad was required to run an institution, but unfortunately most private institutions of pharmacy were working without a licence like medical stores.

Despite the Supreme Court's order in 2006 for appointment of pharmacists in hospitals and orders of the Punjab government in October 2012 to fill all vacant posts of pharmacists in hospitals, the posts were still vacant, he claimed.

Dr Noor Mehar said a pharmacy department should be set up in every hospital to handle the matters related to medicines.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Supreme Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Mehar October All From

Recent Stories

Sialkot Police recovered the body of man

20 seconds ago

Bangladesh struggles to contain record dengue outb ..

22 seconds ago

18 arrested for violating renting law in Rawalpind ..

24 seconds ago

Local authorities launches operation against quack ..

26 seconds ago

Assistant Commissioner visits Dir Bazaar, checks p ..

6 minutes ago

Cattle thief arrested in injured condition in Khan ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.