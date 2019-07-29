'40% medical stores being run by unauthorised persons'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

There are a total 40,000 medical stores in the country, including 6,500 in Punjab and 40 per cent of them are working without any pharmacist, Patients Rights Forum Dr Noor Mehar said on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :There are a total 40,000 medical stores in the country, including 6,500 in Punjab and 40 per cent of them are working without any pharmacist, Patients Rights Forum Dr Noor Mehar said on Monday.

Talking to APP, Dr Noor Mehar said around 2,000 medical stores were operational in Lahore and the drug inspectors had sealed around 240 after inspection last year.

Around 14,000 pharmacists were unemployed in Punjab only, whereas most posts of the pharmacists were lying vacant even in Lahore hospitals, he added.

He said as per rules, the appointment of a pharmacist was mandatory to get licence to run a medical store. "But, unfortunately, a large number of medical stores are being run by unauthorised persons, including dispensers," he added To a question, he said dispensers got a nine-month diploma after passing the matriculation examination, while a pharmacist had to complete a five-year degree course after FSC.

He said incidents of wrong medication by quacks could be prevented if pharmacists were available at medical stores.

He said there were two disciplines for pharmacists, one is called B-Pharmacy of four years course and the other was five-year Master of Pharmacy course.

He said around 58 medical institutions in both public and private sectors, were working in the country, including 28 in Punjab, which had been producing around 6,000 pharmacists every year.

He said a licence from the Central Pharmacy Council in Islamabad was required to run an institution, but unfortunately most private institutions of pharmacy were working without a licence like medical stores.

Despite the Supreme Court's order in 2006 for appointment of pharmacists in hospitals and orders of the Punjab government in October 2012 to fill all vacant posts of pharmacists in hospitals, the posts were still vacant, he claimed.

Dr Noor Mehar said a pharmacy department should be set up in every hospital to handle the matters related to medicines.