40 mln children administered polio vaccine in five-day national drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Over 40 million under five-year old children received polio vaccine and around 32 million of age 6-59 months were given vitamin A supplementation during the five-day national immunization campaign.

According to an official of Polio Eradication Initiative, a force of 287,000 frontline polio workers was deployed across the country for door-to-door vaccination following the strict standard operating procedure (SOP) in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our fight against the poliovirus was rejuvenated through the delivery of successful polio campaigns last year. Thanks to our frontline workers for their dedication and commitment to reach every households with lifesaving vaccine during the first nationwide campaign this year.

"Despite harsh weather, with the support of the parents, partners and security forces, the programme has managed to implement the campaign successfully," said Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, Director General Health and National Coordinator for the Polio Eradication Initiative and EPI.

"We will continue putting our efforts and energy until Pakistan is free from the polio virus.

I urge the parents to prioritize their children's vaccination against polio in the upcoming campaigns this year," he emphasized.

Pakistan, he said, was facing a challenging situation in polio eradication with the upsurge of the number of polio cases in the previous year, however, the resumption of polio campaigns amid the current COVID-19 situation had been a significant accomplishment. A total of 84 polio cases had been reported in the country.

He said," The programme takes all-out efforts to ensure essential immunization, deliver integrated services to underserved communities, and coordinate with Afghanistan for synergy in campaigns and operations to manage the spread of the poliovirus across the shared epidemiological block."He said through its highly committed frontline workers, support of partners and various stakeholders, the programme would aim to restrict the geographic scope of polio circulation to historically reservoir areas and get closer to eradicating polio in 2021. The next nationwide anti-polio drive had been planned in March 2021, he added.