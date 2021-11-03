UrduPoint.com

40 Mln Residents Availing Heath Coverage Under Sehat Card Plus: Jhagra

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:25 PM

Under the universal health insurance scheme Shehat Card Plus , an amount of Rs.10.6 billion had been utilized for free of charge medical treatment of patients during last one year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Under the universal health insurance scheme Shehat Card Plus , an amount of Rs.10.6 billion had been utilized for free of charge medical treatment of patients during last one year.

According to Health Department figures total 7,469,651 were covered under Sehat Card Plus since it's launch on Nov 1 ,2020.

A total of 426,939 patients had availed the service with 100 percent coverage in one year while 680,034 patients have been benefited since 2016 in 524 hospitals empaneled across the country.

Heath Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra in a statement said that it was proud moment for Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his team.

He said 7,469,561 families were registered which meat that almost 40,000,000 residents of the province had access to universal health insurance program.

"40 million KP residents, all with annual health coverage of Rs 1 mln per family. The most significant social intervention in Pakistan's history; this is Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a welfare state", he said.

