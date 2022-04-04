UrduPoint.com

40 More 3-wheeler Rickshaws Added For Garbage Collection

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 10:36 PM

As many as 40 more three wheeler hydraulic system rickshaws have been added to further improve the arrangements for door-to-door garbage collection in district East here

The initiative is taken on the directives of Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Zubair Ahmed Channa, said, in a statement, on Monday.

These 40 rickshaws will be used to meet the shortage of rickshaws in the areas.

Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani inaugurated the addition of more rickshaws while Director District East Musheer Ahmed and other notables were also present.

Officials of the private contractor gave a detailed briefing to the Executive Director on the issue of garbage collection.

He also directed to ensure continuous monitoring and redressal of grievances on daily basis to improve the quality of cleaning.

