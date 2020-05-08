40 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in city, taking tally to 364

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 364 as as 40 new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 364 as as 40 new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data released by the District Administration here on Friday, out of 364 confirmed coronavirus cases 214 had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards/ quarantine centers while seven had succumbed to the virus till to date.

As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, 40 COVID-19 patients were under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 70 are quarantined at homes.

The District Administration has established a control room at the office of Deputy Commissioner while COVID Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the district and are equipped with PPE supplies.

In district Hyderabad, more than 2700 COVID tests have so far been performed, out of which 364 were positive, 214 recovered and five patients had died, report said.

According to report, total 401 members of Tableeghi jamaat have been tracked and tested for COVID-19 in the district, of them 133 out of 154 positive cases were reported in Qasimabad.

Out of total 364 COVID-19 positive cases in the district, 172 are in taluka Qasimabad, 88 in taluka City, 49 in Latifabad and 6 in Hyderabad Rural, report stated.