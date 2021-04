(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Forty more trained Dolphin jawans will be deputed in Faisalabad to increase its strength in the district.

A spokesman for the Police Department said on Friday that 200 Dolphin jawans are already performing duties in district Faisalabad while 40 more would be deployed soon so that street crime could be controlled.