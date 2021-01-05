UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40 More Patients Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

40 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 40 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 9253 in the district on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 40 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 9253 in the district on Tuesday.

According to health authorities, 9253 people were tested positive against around 104522 tests so far conducted in the district, out of them 8134 were fully recovered while 201 had lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion.

Out of 899 active COVID-19 patients, 43 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro, while 856 are isolated at their homes, officials said and added that an 8 percent positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases was recorded in the district.

The authorities urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamshoro Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian forces committing unprecedented brutalities ..

3 minutes ago

Five kilns sealed running without zigzag technolog ..

3 minutes ago

PBC announces election results of winning members

3 minutes ago

Citizen express solidarity with inhabitants of IIO ..

5 minutes ago

Labourer killed another injured as wall collapses ..

5 minutes ago

Brain cancer linked to tissue healing: Researchers ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.