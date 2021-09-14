40 more test positive for COVID in Balochistan

About 40 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31702 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :About 40 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31702 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1090009 people were screened for the virus till September 14 out of which 40 more were reported positive.

As many as 31037 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 344 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.