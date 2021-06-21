UrduPoint.com
40 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochisan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:10 PM

40 more tested positive for corona in Balochisan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :About 40 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 26673 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 8,44174 people were screened for the virus till June 21 out of which 40 more were reported positive.

As many as 25658 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 301 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

