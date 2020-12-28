UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40 Motorcyclists Booked For Doing Wheelie

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

40 motorcyclists booked for doing wheelie

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have booked 40 motorcyclists for doing wheelie during a special drive in last 20 days.

In line with special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the CTP under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar launched a special crackdown against motorcyclists involved in one wheeling during the ongoing month. The quick response force (QRF) of anti-one wheeling staff got registered FIRs against motorcyclists with different people stations.

Spokesman of CTP, Muhammad Adnan told that CTP have also impounded 32 motorcycles which were modified for one wheeling.

He said that crackdown was also being launched against mechanics involved in modifying motorcycles for one wheeling and strict action would be taken against them.

In this regard, different awareness sessions were also being organized by CTP to prevent one wheeling. The parents of motorcyclists involved in one wheeling were also participating in the awareness sessions to discourage the deadly game, Adnan added.

The Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar said that crackdown would continue till December 31.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Wheeling December

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

50 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

54 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

54 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

55 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

55 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources highlights preparednes ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.