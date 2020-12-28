40 motorcyclists booked for doing wheelie

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have booked 40 motorcyclists for doing wheelie during a special drive in last 20 days.

In line with special directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the CTP under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar launched a special crackdown against motorcyclists involved in one wheeling during the ongoing month. The quick response force (QRF) of anti-one wheeling staff got registered FIRs against motorcyclists with different people stations.

Spokesman of CTP, Muhammad Adnan told that CTP have also impounded 32 motorcycles which were modified for one wheeling.

He said that crackdown was also being launched against mechanics involved in modifying motorcycles for one wheeling and strict action would be taken against them.

In this regard, different awareness sessions were also being organized by CTP to prevent one wheeling. The parents of motorcyclists involved in one wheeling were also participating in the awareness sessions to discourage the deadly game, Adnan added.

The Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar said that crackdown would continue till December 31.