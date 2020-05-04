UrduPoint.com
40 NADRA Centers Resume Activities In Faisalabad Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:37 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) : Forty centres of National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) on Monday resumed activities in the district.

A large number of people were seen at the centers for their registration and verification.

Talking to APP, NADRA Zonal Head Faisalabad Sarfraz Ahmad said that many people registered under Ehsaas Kifalat programme were facing severe difficulties for their verification, therefore, NADRA centers had been opened amid coronavirus lockdown to facilitate such persons.

He said, NADRA mobile vans would also visit various cash distribution centers to provide on the spot verification facility to registered people for financial assistance under Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

NADRA centers will remain open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. during Ramazanul Mubarak, however, preventive measures would be adopted and the visitors would be requested to wear face masks and use sanitizers before entering the NADRA centre, he added.

Responding to a question, Sarfraz Ahmad said that validity date of expired CNICs had been enhanced upto July 2020 and now expired card could be used without any hesitation.

