Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

40 New Corona Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: NIH

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 09:33 PM

40 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

Health officials on Wednesday said that 40 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Health officials on Wednesday said that 40 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 1.03 percent while 18 patients were in critical condition.

Two deaths were reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours from Karachi while 3,881 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He added 90 percent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine. "An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birt ..

Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birthday in Dubai

11 minutes ago
 First Ever Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R to Land ..

First Ever Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R to Land on Moon on April 25 - Space Co ..

4 minutes ago
 UN calls for bold int'l action to avert another lo ..

UN calls for bold int'l action to avert another lost decade for debt-ridden deve ..

9 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denies Presence of N ..

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denies Presence of NATO Soldiers in Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to ..

Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to 3.51% From 10.99% in February ..

13 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Says It Sees Prerequisite ..

Russian Finance Ministry Says It Sees Prerequisites for 2023 Increase in Oil, Ga ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.