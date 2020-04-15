UrduPoint.com
40 New Corona Positive Cases Reported, 3 Died In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 40 new coronavirus patients were confirmed in Balochistan after their corona test reports were declared positive in which the total numbers of coronavirus infected people rose to 280 in the province on Wednesday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, said that at least 12,411 people have been screened for the virus till April 15 in which more 40 fresh cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed positive today.

Coronavirus positive has been detected in 280 people in the province while negative in 4019 people in the province. The numbers have suspected people 4370 while 140 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus after twice testing.

Three people died from the coronavirus in Balochistan, he added.

