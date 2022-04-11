UrduPoint.com

40 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Forty new cases of coronavirus were reported in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 505,462, while recoveries stood at 490,590.

He said that the Health Department conducted 13,880 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and 10.78 million tests had so far been conducted.

The Health Department urged people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap to protect themselves from Covid-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on showing of symptoms of coronavirus, the department urged people.

