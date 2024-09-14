40 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab On Saturday
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Saturday that 40 new cases of dengue were recorded across the province in the last 24 hours.
According to the latest data, Rawalpindi reported 37 cases, while Lahore, Mianwali and Bahawalpur each reported one case.
Over the past week, 207 new cases of dengue virus infection have been identified, bringing the total number of cases in Punjab for the year 2024 to 632.
In light of the rising number of cases, the Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to help prevent the spread of the Dengue virus.
The department further emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation with health teams actively working to control the outbreak.
The department has also provided a free helpline (1033) for those seeking treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints related to Dengue. Health officials stressed that vigilance and proactive measures are crucial to containing the spread of the virus across the province.
