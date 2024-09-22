- Home
40 Pakistani Companies Explore Growing Investment Opportunities With Chinese Counterparts At Shaanxi Fair
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi Province in northwestern China, is witnessing an unprecedented surge in cooperation between Pakistan and China.
The China (Shaanxi)-Pakistan Economic and Trade Cooperation Fair, recently held in conjunction with the Silk Road International Exposition, highlighted the vibrant relationship between the two nations.
The occasion brought together around 40 Pakistani companies, including both public and private oil and gas enterprises, keen to explore growing investment opportunities with their Chinese counterparts.
In an interview with China Economic Net, Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi emphasized the significance of the fair. He said, “This is the first time, perhaps in recent memory, that such a large delegation and sector-specific conference is being convened in Shaanxi Province.” He noted, underscoring the momentum generated in recent months, particularly after the Pakistani Prime Minister’s visit to the province in June.
“Since CPEC entered its second phase last year, a new chapter in our economic relationship—focused on B2B cooperation—is unfolding. We have identified 13 priority sectors, including energy, mines and minerals, iron and steel, chemicals, fertilizers, textiles, leather, IT, and services. Through events like this, we aim to attract Chinese investment to these sectors in Pakistan,” Ambassador Hashmi said.
Shaanxi Province has seen a remarkable boost in its trade with Pakistan this year, with the trade volume nearly doubling between January and August.
The province’s prowess in photovoltaic (PV) technology is particularly notable, with a local solar energy company commanding up to 40% of Pakistan’s market share at its peak.
Pakistan, as the guest country of honor for the first time at the Silk Road International Exposition, hosted one of the largest national pavilions, showcasing a wide range of Pakistani culture, products, and investment opportunities, especially in the energy sector, providing a platform for business networking, joint ventures, and trade promotion.
Ambassador Hashmi also praised China’s technological advancements and expertise. “China has vast experience in manufacturing, industrialization, and special economic zones—areas where we are working closely together.”
He said, “We are incredibly proud to have developed our partnership and friendship with China for 73 out of its 75 years.” He pointed to the achievements made through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which have played a transformative role in Pakistan’s economy. Over the past decade, CPEC projects have added more than 8,000 megawatts of electricity, built over 800 kilometers of highways and fiber optic cables, and attracted nearly $26 billion in investments, he maintained.
Looking ahead, Ambassador Hashmi expressed optimism about future collaboration. “The prospects are bright, and we look forward to deepening our cooperation in both cutting-edge technologies and traditional manufacturing sectors,” he concluded.
