40 parking lots in green belts demolished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has demolished 40 different types of structures established for parking purpose by eight public and private offices.

During the recent operations conducted in Mauve Area, Sector G-9 & G-10, the source said that forty (40) different types of structures established for parking purpose by eight public and private offices have been demolished.

He said that parking have been established in different green belts especially on 6th Avenue and Mauve area etc by Government offices and various other offices. Some of these parkings have been allowed by the CDA / MCI while some are illegal, the source said adding that further survey is also underway in the Capital and such structures in various areas would be demolished.

He said that CDA is vigorously taking actions against encroachments and illegal constructions in the city.

In this connection, operations are being conducted all over the city and encroachments on the state land are being demolished. During last month, he said that Enforcement Directorate of the Authority carried out anti encroachment operations in areas including Barri Imam, Islamabad Express Highway, Orchard Scheme, Sector F-6, F-7, G-9, G-8, G-7, G-11, I-8, I-9, Margalla Town, Khan Pul, Park Road, Jabba Teli and other areas and demolished several illegal constructions from the state land.

Teams of CDA also removed several obstacles / encroachments from the parking areas in Sector E-11 while road side encroachments from Khanapul area and Park road were also removed in other anti-encroachment activities.

The source said that such operations would remain continue and illegally occupied green belts or other lands would be vacated from encroachers.

