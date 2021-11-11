UrduPoint.com

40 Pc Country's Population Facing Food Scarcity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:56 PM

Vice Chancellor Agriculture University of Faisalabad (UAF) Dr Iqra Ahmad Thursday said that 40 percent of the country's population was suffering from food shortage whereas in order to meet the nutritional needs, the use of corn flour in the diet had to be increased

He expressed these views while speaking at annual convention of UAF at Sub Campus here.

Pakistan's agricultural imports were 10 billion Dollars and huge amount of money needed to be allocated for agricultural research for improving agricultural production, he said and added that Wheat production was expected to be 30 million tonnes this year.

After agricultural revolution, wheat production had gone to 38 maunds per acre while that of corn had risen to 8 million tonnes from 3 mln tonnes, he disclosed.

Principal Sub-Campus Dr. Sajid Nadeem presided over the convention.

Members of Punjab Assembly Sardar Khalid Mehmood Dogar, Chaudhry Muhammad Yousuf Kasilia, former MNA Chaudhry Qurban Ali Chauhan, Vice Chairman District Council Rana Shahid Sarwar and other notables were present. A large number of farmers attended the convention.

