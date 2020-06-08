40 pc COVID-19 ICU patients in Abbottabad recovered: Health Deptt

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Monday said that 40 percent of COVID-19 ICU patients in Abbottabad have recovered while in the province 3366 recoveries from COVID-19 have already been reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Monday said that 40 percent of COVID-19 ICU patients in Abbottabad have recovered while in the province 3366 recoveries from COVID-19 have already been reported.

The Health department, in a news release, paid salute to health professionals in Abbottabad for providing world-class intensive care which it said made the recoveries possible.

It said that under all circumstances, the doctors' top priority was to ensure patients were comfortable, well and happy, especially when family members were keeping a safe distance.

It said that in Mardan, 59 percent of COVID-19 patients admitted in ICU were undergoing treatment and 22 percent had been successfully treated and discharged. He said Doctors and associated staff were working round the clock to save each life, adding that so far 3,542 patients had recovered in the province.