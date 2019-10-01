40 people get sehat cards in Daska

Chairman Social protection Authority Punjab Ali Asjad Malhi gave sehat cards to 40 deserving people during a special ceremony held at Daska THQ Civil Hospital on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) Chairman Social protection Authority Punjab Ali Asjad Malhi gave sehat cards to 40 deserving people during a special ceremony held at Daska THQ Civil Hospital on Tuesday.

Former MPA Ch.

Mumtaz Ali, PTI leaders Ch. Iftikhar Ahmed Sahi, Ch. Saeed Siyaan and local health department officials were also present on the occasion.

Ali Asjad Malhi said the government would soon distribute sehat cards to 40,000 deserving and needy people of Daska tehsil.