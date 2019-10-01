UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40 People Get Sehat Cards In Daska

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:03 PM

40 people get sehat cards in Daska

Chairman Social protection Authority Punjab Ali Asjad Malhi gave sehat cards to 40 deserving people during a special ceremony held at Daska THQ Civil Hospital on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) Chairman Social protection Authority Punjab Ali Asjad Malhi gave sehat cards to 40 deserving people during a special ceremony held at Daska THQ Civil Hospital on Tuesday.

Former MPA Ch.

Mumtaz Ali, PTI leaders Ch. Iftikhar Ahmed Sahi, Ch. Saeed Siyaan and local health department officials were also present on the occasion.

Ali Asjad Malhi said the government would soon distribute sehat cards to 40,000 deserving and needy people of Daska tehsil.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Daska Iftikhar Ahmed Government

Recent Stories

ADNOC Group CEO awarded &#039;New Silk Road CEO of ..

4 minutes ago

MBR Creative Sports Award announce International S ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Officer Dies After ..

31 seconds ago

Iranian Court Sentences Rouhani's Brother to 5 Yea ..

32 seconds ago

One Dead, 10 Injured in Attack in Kuopio, Finland ..

34 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 175.47 points ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.