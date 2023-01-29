UrduPoint.com

40 People Including Women, Children Die As Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Lasbela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 12:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 40 people including children and women died when a passenger coach plunged into a ravine near Chanki Stop area of Lasbela on Sunday early Sunday morning.

According to Levies sources, a Karachi-bound passenger coach from Quetta carrying over 47 passengers was on its way when it plunged into a gorge and later it engulfed fire.

As a result, 40 passengers, including women and children burned to death on the spot.

39 bodies of the deceased were reported to shift to nearby hospital.

The rescue operation is continued so far. The identity of the bodies could not be ascertained so far.

Further investigation was underway.

