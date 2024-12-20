Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM

40 percent construction work on Rwp Ring Road project completed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) 40 percent construction work on Rawalpindi Ring Road project has been completed, said Brig® Babar Alauddin, Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military), Chairperson Chief Minister’s Surveillance Directorate Punjab.

During a visit to Rawalpindi Ring Road project site he inspected the ongoing construction work.

Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Kinza Murtaza gave a detailed briefing on the Ring Road project at Camp Office Khalsa Khurd.

Brig. ® Babar Allauddin said that the Rawalpindi Ring Road was planned by Mian Nawaz Sharif and this project would be completed by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Ring Road is a big gift from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz to the people of Rawalpindi, he added.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif wants the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed as soon as possible, he informed.

The Chairperson further said that after completion of the Ring Road project, the traffic problems of Rawalpindi would be solved.

38.3 km long Ring Road would provide employment opportunities to the local residents, he added.

