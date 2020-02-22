40 percent people suffering from mental disorder all over world: President Dr Arif Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said 30 to 40 per cent people in the world were suffering from different mental disorders, including autism.

Speaking at an international seminar on "Autism and Child Psychiatry" held here at the Fountain House , he said special persons were a part of the society and they deserved great attention from the people.

He elaborated that job opportunities should be created for special persons besides setting up different kinds of call centers to help them.

Dr Arif Aliv mentioned in his speech that elitism should be ended to create a sense of responsibility among different segments of the society.

He said children were keen observers of their parents and they visualized behaviour of their parents and environment at homes.

He laid emphasis on recognizing the need of mental disorders besides contacting an authentic psychiatrist in case of autistic problems.

Appreciating efforts of the Fountain House for the autistic children, he said these people were doing great services for them on national and international level too.

He stressed the need for establishing more institutions to provide treatment to every child suffering from autism.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi inaugurated a block of the Fountain House and visited its different wards.

Earlier, Founder Chairman and Chief Executive of the Fountain House, Dr Amjad Saqib, in his briefing to the president, said that the institution had been established in 1971 and now had become the biggest in South Asia comprising 650 beds.

He said the institution had cured over 50,000 children so far who were enjoying their normal lives in the society.

The institution had established three schools where 300 children were studying, he added.

He stressed people to come forward and take part in this noble cause to serve the humanity.

Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal and President World Psychiatry AssociationDr Afzal Jawed were also present on the occasion.