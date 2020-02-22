UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40 Percent People Suffering From Mental Disorder All Over World: President Dr Arif Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:25 PM

40 percent people suffering from mental disorder all over world: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said 30 to 40 per cent people in the world were suffering from different mental disorders, including autism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said 30 to 40 per cent people in the world were suffering from different mental disorders, including autism.

Speaking at an international seminar on "Autism and Child Psychiatry" held here at the Fountain House , he said special persons were a part of the society and they deserved great attention from the people.

He elaborated that job opportunities should be created for special persons besides setting up different kinds of call centers to help them.

Dr Arif Aliv mentioned in his speech that elitism should be ended to create a sense of responsibility among different segments of the society.

He said children were keen observers of their parents and they visualized behaviour of their parents and environment at homes.

He laid emphasis on recognizing the need of mental disorders besides contacting an authentic psychiatrist in case of autistic problems.

Appreciating efforts of the Fountain House for the autistic children, he said these people were doing great services for them on national and international level too.

He stressed the need for establishing more institutions to provide treatment to every child suffering from autism.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi inaugurated a block of the Fountain House and visited its different wards.

Earlier, Founder Chairman and Chief Executive of the Fountain House, Dr Amjad Saqib, in his briefing to the president, said that the institution had been established in 1971 and now had become the biggest in South Asia comprising 650 beds.

He said the institution had cured over 50,000 children so far who were enjoying their normal lives in the society.

The institution had established three schools where 300 children were studying, he added.

He stressed people to come forward and take part in this noble cause to serve the humanity.

Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal and President World Psychiatry AssociationDr Afzal Jawed were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

World Job From Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Turkey's Pegasus to launch flights for Pakistan

5 seconds ago

International Federation of Journalist (IFJ) offic ..

13 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to r ..

11 minutes ago

MoHAP announces two new cases of coronavirus

11 minutes ago

Second Death From COVID-19 Disease Registered in I ..

15 seconds ago

Seven held for kite flying in Sialkot

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.