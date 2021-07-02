40 percent regasification of RLNG from replacement ship achieved 2days ahead: Hammad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that 40 per cent regasification of RLNG from the replacement ship has been achieved 2 days ahead of schedule.

Sharing Dry Docking of RLNG terminal update, the minister tweeted, "Change over of ships completed on time on Wednesday. We are targeting 70 per cent restoration of RLNG supply by tomorrow Insha Allah".