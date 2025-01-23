Open Menu

40% Population Suffering From Malnutrition: Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The experts revealed that 40 percent population was suffering from malnutrition which was a matter of grave concern.

They were addressing an awareness session of consultative workshop on “Preventive Nutrition and Infection Prevention & Control (IPC)” jointly organized by the Chair Policy Advocacy and Outreach, Pak Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC), Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Indus Hospital & Health Network and Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child Health & Nutrition Program (IRMNCH-NP) at PKNC.

They said that Pakistan was on top of the list in diabetic patients in Asia as 27 percent of the adults were diagnosed as diabetic whereas 30 percent were pre-diabetic. Keeping in view, the people needed to adopt balanced food and healthy lifestyle, they suggested.

Central Project Director PKNC/Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition & Home Sciences Prof Dr Imran Pasha said that it was a matter of grave concern that 40 percent of the population was suffering from malnutrition that had emerged one of the largest crises in the country.

He called for ensuing healthy lifestyle, and workout on daily basis. He said that Pak-Korea Nutrition Center had been working on strengthening the capacity of healthcare professionals, promoting community-based initiatives, and advocating for policy development that support nutrition and health.

Master Trainer PKNC Benash Sarwar said, "We could control diabetes by adopting preventive measures in our daily life.

The intake of balanced food and proper nutrition are most important elements that could play a vital role in overcoming different diseases."

Medical Officer Indus Hospital & Health Network Dr Usama Bilal said that diabetes had emerged as a major public health concern in the country. Therefore, a united approach from all sectors was imperative to tackle this issue, he added.

District Coordinator IRMNCH-NP Dr Umer Nawaz Chattah said that the consultative workshop would help bring together the experts, policymakers and stakeholders so that they could share their knowledge, experiences and best practices.

District Health Officer (DHO) Medical Services (MS) Dr Somia said, "We could make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of Pakistanis with a strong collaboration among all stakeholders to promote preventive nutrition and infection prevention and control to build a healthier and more resilient place to live."

Dean Basic Sciences Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Dr Hooria Amir urged the healthcare experts to spread awareness regarding a balanced diet.

The convener workshop Dr Allah Rakha, Chair Policy Advocacy and Outreach, PKNC, Dr Ali Raza, Ghayyor Sultan and Mueez Aslam Master Trainers from PKNC, Rana Ijaz, Focal Person, Indus Hospital and Health Network, Dr. Adnan Hashmi, CEO, Ayesha General Hospital, Abdul Rahim Cheema, City Manager, TCI Green Star, Irfan Malik, Marie Stopes Society, Rasta NGOs Network and other stakeholders from different NGOs also spoke on the occasion.

