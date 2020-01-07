UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40 Poultry Units Distributed In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:34 PM

40 poultry units distributed in Sialkot

The Livestock Department Tuesday distributed poultry units among deserving people in tehsil Pasrur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : The Livestock Department Tuesday distributed poultry units among deserving people in tehsil Pasrur.

Deputy Director Dr Inam Ali Athar told the media that 40 poultry units were distributed through transparent balloting.

He said that as per Prime Minister's programme, the government distributed poultry units on 30 per cent subsidized rates.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pasrur Media Government

Recent Stories

Coffin of Gen Zia's father shifted to native grave ..

2 minutes ago

3 drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Drama "Mera Yar Pindi Da" staged at PUCAR

2 minutes ago

809 display centres set up to check voter lists

2 minutes ago

Women’s T20 tournament starts on Thursday

7 minutes ago

Several injured in explosion on Quetta’s Mekangi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.