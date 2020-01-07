40 poultry units distributed in Sialkot

The Livestock Department Tuesday distributed poultry units among deserving people in tehsil Pasrur

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) : The Livestock Department Tuesday distributed poultry units among deserving people in tehsil Pasrur.

Deputy Director Dr Inam Ali Athar told the media that 40 poultry units were distributed through transparent balloting.

He said that as per Prime Minister's programme, the government distributed poultry units on 30 per cent subsidized rates.